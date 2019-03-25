Tipperary community activist Hillary Carter wins Eileen Anderson Unsung Hero award

Cahir woman Hillary Carter has won the Eileen Anderson Unsung Hero award.

She was announced the winner at the awards ceremony in Clonmel Town Hall.

This year’s event was jointly sponsored and organised by Clonmel Rotary Club and Clonmel

Borough District Council.

The event was coordinated by Clonmel Rotary Club member Darren Ryan.

Also nominated were Catherine McCarra, Joe Leahy, Packie ‘Flicker’ Halley, Eileen Fahey, Catherine ‘Kitty’ Burke and Seamus

Doherty.

Hillary Carter has played an active part in the community of Cahir for many years. She has been looking after the day to day running of the community hall for over 20yrs. She arranges bookings, collects fees, completes weekly banking, and arranges the cleaning, maintenance & general upkeep of the centre, she is also on call for any problems which may arise.

She is also involved in Cahir Country Markets, the Flower Club, St. Paul’s Church & Cahir Men’s Shed to name just a few.

Hilary has also been an inspiration to all Lions Club members both past & present, her husband Arthur was a member and Hilary was an amazing volunteer to assist with any task, and still is.

As a cancer survivor herself, she is very involved in supporting the Hospice and other Cancer charities and is pivotal is the organizing of Daffodil day collections in Cahir.