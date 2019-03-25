Gardai investigate arson attack on car and smashing of windows in second vehicle in Glen of Aherlow

Gardai are investigating an arson attack on a car and the smashing of windows in a second car parked outside a house in the Glen of Aherlow.

The two cars were parked beside each other at the residence located at Ballyglass. The incident occurred at 5.30am last Wednesday, March 21.

A Garda spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 51212.