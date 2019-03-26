Tipperary teenager Matthew’s ski trip of a lifetime following kidney transplant

A Nenagh teenager who has undergone a kidney transplant got the chance of a lifetime to go skiing in Switzerland thanks to the work of an international charity that works with the Irish Kidney Association

Matthew Holland, 14, from Ardcroney, took part part in the TACKERS ski camp in Anzere thanks to the gift of life he received from a deceased organ donor.

The camp, which has been running for over 17 years, is the brainchild of liver transplant recipient Liz Schick.

The name TACKERS is an acronym for Transplant Adventure Camp for Kids.

The aim of the annual camp is to develop independence among young transplant recipients by trying out skiing and snowboarding and other fun activities while developing a support network among their peers and families.

The event promotes good health and the celebration of life post-transplant while showcasing the success of organ transplantation.

Matthew, who underwent a kidney transplant in February 2015, is the son of Jackie and Michael Holland.

“TACKERS was a hugely positive experience for our youngest son Matthew and he had a fantastic time on his first ever ski trip and has now a huge network of friends from all over the world. In fact, they are eager to meet up again and have been talking on Snapchat about reuniting at a future Transplant Games event,” said Michael.

Meanwhile, Organ Donor Awareness Week, which is run by the Irish Kidney Association, runs from Saturday, March 30 to April 6.

The focus of the week is to remind individuals to talk to their families about their organ donation wishes and keep the reminders of their decision visible by carrying the organ donor card and permitting Code 115 to be included on their driver’s license or downloading the digital organ donor card app to their Smartphone.