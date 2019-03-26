Cashel Community School are All–Ireland junior camogie champions

Following on from a lot of uncertainty about dates and fixtures for this Junior Camogie All Ireland, the ball finally got thrown in on Wednesday last between Cashel Community School and Portumna Community School.

Cashel set the tone for their early dominance from the throw-in and after 2 minutes Grace Maloney fielded a puck out from Eibhlin Gayson Molloy, soloed past a number of Portumna players before striking the ball over the bar.

This was a score of immense talent and laid the foundations for her performance, which resulted in her receiving player of the match.

Portumna had the Galway minor captain in their team but Eabha Gayson Molloy worked tirelessly to reduce her impact in the middle of the field whilst Anna Fahy next to her gathered every available break to set up score after score for Cashel.

Two well worked moves split the Portumna defence open before Rebecca Farrell finished one goal and Lucy Fogarty finished two goals and was very unlucky not to have had a hat trick.

Following on from a few Portumna scores Eve Maloney settled Cashel CS with a well taken point coming up to half time.

After a closely fought half hour of hurling Cashel went in at half time, having played with the considerable breeze, up by 3-7 to 1-4.

Along with the aforementioned players Eleanor Tobin, Leah Baskin and Leah Kavanagh were keeping Cashel on the front foot all the time.

The second half was where Cashel CS showed all the character and spirit that got them to an All-Ireland Final. Facing into the elements and conceding a few early scores, Cashel’s backs were immense in stunting Portumna’s rise in confidence.

Ciara Gahan was rock solid at full back, ably assisted by Anneka Maxwell and Leonie Farrell in the corners, where time and again they over turned the Portumna forwards and came out with the ball.

Katelyn Downey was a bundle of energy around the middle third of the field constantly breaking up field to set up scoring opportunities, where Grace Maloney, Lisa O Connor and Leah Baskin, carried lots of ball to win frees and get scores.

Cashel Community School all year had a strong panel to call on and the four subs introduced Alesia Mazzola, Lilly Fahy, Emma Ryan and Kelly Browne, all paid their part when introduced.

Kelly in particular made a telling contribution with five minutes remaining when she won a great ball burst past her marker and set up Rebecca Farrell for the goal that killed the game as a contest.

Final score was Cashel 4-10 to Portumna 2-6.

The final whistle was met with great scenes of joy and celebrations as Cashel Community School were crowned All Ireland Champions.

This result is richly deserved for an extremely committed and talented bunch of young women, who have worked extremely hard all year to get their just reward.