Tipperary hospital staff proud to display their identities for Multicultural Day

Staff and patients at Nenagh hospital were treated to a sumptuous feast of multicultural foods this Monday.

Among the foods on offer were traditional fare from Poland and India with Katarzyna Hyrc, Healthcare Assistant and Bibin Joseph preparing food from their respective countries.

Bibin Joseph, catering department on Multicultural Day at Nenagh Hospital

Katarzyna works as a healthcare assistant while Bibin is part of the catering staff.

The day was part of UL Hospitals Group second annual Multicultural Celebration Day, which saw food, music, traditional dress and stands displaying the cultures of India, Pakistan, Brazil, Sudan, Ireland, Greece, Philippines, Spain and Poland.