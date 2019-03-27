Hero’s welcome home for Co. Tipperary’s triple Special Olympics World Games silver medallist

Gymnast Kellie O’Donnell, who won three silver medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, received a hero's welcome on her return to her home town last Saturday.

Family, friends, neighbours and local councillors Kieran Bourke (FF) and David Dunne (SF) gathered on the green outside her home in Tanners Gate, Carrick-on-Suir waving banners and flags.

Twenty-four years-old Kellie paid tribute to all who have supported and encouraged her including her family. She particularly thanked her mam Tara, who drove her to weekend training camps in Dublin over the years; her volunteer gymnastics coach Anne Marie Cahill-Byrne at Special Olympics Waterford and Ciara Conway from Carrick-on-Suir, who trained Kellie in Pilates which helped with her balance for the sophisticated gymnastic displays.

Kellie also thanked all the businesses, retailers and local people who supported and sponsored her. Kellie’s advice to anyone who wants to follow their dreams is to “focus on your piece, be the best that you can be and never give up”.