Glengoole’s ‘War of Independence’ scoops Best Overall in the Moycarkey-Borris St Patrick’s Day parade

There was large crowd in Darmody’s Pub in Littleton on Friday night last for the awards ceremony for the 23rd annual Moycarkey-Borris St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Scooping the top prize this year was ‘War of Independence’ from Glengoole which was organised by musician Sinead Brennan and her pupils as well as Tommy O’Kane from Laffansbridge. Second place overall went to Cabragh Wetlands ‘Tin whistlers' while third place went to ‘Littleton friends Dancing with the Stars’.

Best Parish entry went to Joe & the Breezers while Darmody’s Pub with ‘Hard Border’ were second. Best Juvenile also went to Glengoole’s ‘War of Independence’ while Moycarkey Coolcroo AC finished second. Best Comedy went to Thurles’s Donie Skelly with ‘Rare Old Mountain Dew’ while second went to Saint Patrick Kevin Darmody from Two Mile Borris. Best Business went to AQS while Gleeson Steel from Ballysloe were second.

Special Category was won by Cabragh Wetlands with the Civil Defence second. Best Community group was ‘Littleton Friends Dancing the Stars’ while the fabulous play ‘The Workhouse’ by Littleton NS came second. The Shop Window saw DJ’s come first and Margaret’s Hair Salon come second.

The Pat Houlihan Memorial Award was awarded to Michael Cooney and Sophie & Tara Fox who provided the pre-parade entertainment.

The proceeds of a bucket collection which was done prior to the parade which amounted to €610 was presented to the Sensory Garden in Two Mile Borris.

A big thank you was also extended Kevin Darmody who acted as Saint Patrick and Maeve Lanigan who won the ‘Guess Who’ competition.

Thanks

Speaking on the night Parade Chairman Cllr Sean Ryan thanked all the sponsors:

They included Frank Roche & Sons – Liberty Square Thurles, Joe O’Sullivan Taxi and Mini Bus Hire – Ballybeg Littleton, Thurles Credit Union, AirFibre Rural Broadband, Gleeson Quarries – Laffansbridge, Hennessy Taxi and Mini Bus Hire – Littleton, O’Dwyer Transport – Littleton, Moycarkey Borris ICA, Troy Marketing – Castletroy Limerick, Efone Phone Systems, Councillor Sean Ryan, Moycarkey Borris Camogie Club, Moycarkey Borris Littleton Community Alert, Tully’s GALA – Two Mile Borris, John Cummins – Irish Piedmontese Beef, Premier Formwork – Thurles, Tomas Ryan Physiotherapy - Friar Street Thurles, TM Plumbing – Two Mile Borris, KD Surgical – Thurles, Jackie Cahill TD – Thurles, St. Kevin’s Soccer Club, The Premier Takeaway – Main Street, Littleton, AQS Environmental Solutions – Galmoy, BC Lubricants / Dick Boland Oil – Broomhill Killenaule, Maura Houlihan – Littleton. Moycarkey Coolcroo AC, Eamon Gorman - Thurles Golf Club, The bunker restaurant, Muintir Na Tire, Tipperary County Council, McMahons Shoes – Thurles, Catherine Maher’s Pharmacy – Thurles , Carmel Sammons Pharmacy, Clohessey’s Garage – Littleton, Tesco’s – Thurles, Costcutter’s – Thurles, Boyles – Liberty Square Thurles, Centenary Co-Op – Littleton, Horse And Jockey Hotel, PJ Hickey’s (Debbie Hickey) – ThurlesLiberty Hair Styles – Thurles, Quigley’s Bakery – Thurles, Liber-tea (Liberty Tea Rooms) – Thurles, Premier Meats – Thurles and Michael’s Jewellery Shop, Westgate, Thurles.

All who contributed to our Church Gate Collection. All who contributed to our tin can collections around the Parish.

Special thanks was also given on the night to local Gardai Chris Verling and Mark Conway, The Order of Malta, Stephanie Durrack and the local community employment scheme, Timmy Quirke and Tipperary County Council, O’Dwyers Transport The Sean Treacy Pipe Band who were honoured as Grand Marshals and the organising committee of the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

Pictured below members of Cabragh Wetlands Tin Whistlers with Cllr Sean Ryan who won second prize