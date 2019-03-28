Food producers serving up a champion Tipperary breakfast

Eleven Tipperary hotels, guest houses, restaurants and cafés have all join forces with the Tipperary Food Producers Network (TFPN) to launch the Tipperary BreakfastChampions Initiative supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine.

Tipperary Breakfast Champions include Hotel Minella, Horse & Jockey Hotel, Cloughjordan House, Dooks Fine Foods and Raheen House Hotel to name a few.

The criteria to become a Tipperary Breakfast Champion is simple, the hospitality provider must include at least five ingredients supplied by members of the Tipperary Food Producers Network, then each Champion can put their own unique stamp on the breakfast dishes they create with them.

The interesting selection of dishes that have been created are a mouth-watering menu with everything from the Tipperary Full Irish to interesting options like Eggs Benedict served on Hickeys sourdough and Raspberry Coulis with yoghurt and granola.

The Champions concept is phase two of a Breakfast initiative rolled out by the Tipperary Food Producers Network. Phase one saw the creation of the signature Tipperary Breakfast designed by legendary Irish chef Kevin Thornton in 2017 and this is an extension of that idea which embraces the very best of Tipperary where hospitality meets food.

The TFPN have been working closely with a number of businesses within the hospitality industry across the Premier County to help them to put their own unique stamp on the Tipperary Breakfast using the finest produce from members of the network.

Hospitality and food go hand in hand and in Tipperary we are most fortunate to have the finest land and produce available nationwide. The TFPN is an extremely strong entity and although the producers bring a wide range of products ‘to the table’ the vision was always to position Tipperary as the cradle of nourishment, by virtue of its natural environment and the integrity of its food producers.

Speaking at the launch Elizabeth Nallen, proprietor of Hotel Minella and Tipperary Breakfast Champion said – “We have been working with the Tipperary Food Producers Network both as a group and as individual suppliers for years. Quality ingredients and a taste of Tipperary is very important to us when serving our valued guests and although we have been rolling out local produce to visitors for 57 years now this initiative really strengthens the support local businesses who support the ‘from farm to fork’ concept that we so strongly believe in.

“I am thrilled that Hotel Minella is officially a “Champion of The Tipperary Breakfast”. Our breakfast menu has a wide variety of Tipperary Food Producers Network products weaved through it. These products are served and cooked to perfection, combined with an array of Hotel Minella’s finest homemade breads and pastries complemented by locally produced condiments. Without doubt tourism in Tipperary is on the up and this is yet another reason for visitors to enjoy all that our wonderful county has to offer.”

“We are delighted to be part of such an inspiring initiative and we are very much looking forward to rolling out the finest local produce to all those who visit our bed and breakfastover the busy tourist season” said Tricia, proprietor of Willowbrook B&B, Nenagh.

Con Traas, Chairman of the TFPN and owner of renowned local food business The Apple Farm commented “This is phase two of the Tipperary Breakfast initiative and the network is very excited about it. Phase one saw top chef Kevin Thornton’s take on the signature Tipperary Breakfast launched in 2017, it is an incredible and delicious creation that got us all thinking about how best to use the network ingredients in an accessible way for local hospitality and food providers to create something special of their own.

“We knew the signature breakfast raised the bar and there was a growing number of creative takes on the Tipperary Breakfast being introduced to menus all across the county. As a network we considered this movement within the Tipperary hospitality industry, each putting our products together in imaginative ways and considered how we could reward such efforts. Visitors would usually have breakfast before departure and we believe that to start the day the Tipperary way is a parting gift from our home county certainly worth waiting around for. We also believe that it is time we celebrated these local businesses and recognise their support and culinary efforts publicly and the Tipperary BreakfastChampions initiative allows us to do just that in an appropriate way.”

The Tipperary Food Producers Network are working in conjunction with Tipperary County Council, Tipperary Tourism, Munster Vales and Ireland’s Ancient East on this project and many more interesting initiatives that the Network will be rolling out over the coming months. This initiative represents a great model of Tipperary Tourism and the Food Producer networks working to the common aim; of promoting excellent food and hospitality in our county, which will in turn add to the local economy with visitors from home and abroad. For information on upcoming TFPN projects, news and events visit www.tipperaryfoodproducers.ie.