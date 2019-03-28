Animal cruelty case in Tipperary described as "shocking"

Another case of animal cruelty in the Clonmel area has been strongly condemned.

In a photo posted on Facebook, a man is seen standing over a horse that's lying on the road and attached to a sulky cart. The picture was taken at Gortnafleur, just off the bypass road, and close to the new car park at St. Patrick’s cemetery.

"It's the height of cruelty, it's shocking and it's happening on a daily basis", said local Sinn Fein Councillor Catherine Carey, who has been particularly outspoken on such issues.

She said she was trying to find out if the horse collapsed from fatigue, and if it survived the ordeal.

"We desperately need a horse warden in Tipperary", said Cllr. Carey, who said that she and the Action for Animal Welfare Ireland group were planning another demonstration and protest march in Clonmel.

She said that following their last demonstration they had presented a petition with 11,000 signatures to Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, demanding that a horse warden would be appointed in the county.

Cllr. Catherine Carey (above) says that such cases of animal cruelty are happening on a daily basis

However she said that the Minister had stated that the appointment of such a warden was the responsibility of Tipperary County Council.

Cllr. Carey claimed that €5 million is spent on animal welfare issues throughout the country each year. But she says that the taxpayer shouldn't have to pay for other people's cruelty to animals.

"That €5 million would be better off invested in the health services.

"These poor animals cannot speak for themselves, they don't have a voice. Neither do they have a vote but if they did this dreadful situation wouldn't continue", she said.

With the weather getting warmer, Cllr. Carey said that animals needed to be properly hydrated.

"We desperately need a horse warden in Tipperary to ensure that these animals are treated properly, that they have passports, enough food and water and enough space to be accommodated", she added.

In a Facebook post relating to the recent picture of the horse lying on the road in Clonmel, the Deise Animal Sanctuary stated "another victim of a pony not old enough or fit enough to be on the road, never mind pulling a sulky. Such a shame for the poor horse, and what an ending. Nothing will happen, AGAIN".

