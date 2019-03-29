Tipperary school launches drive to raise €100,000 to build new hall

Powerstown National School has launched its Buy a Brick campaign to help fund the building of the new school hall, which is due to be completed in May.

The campaign is part of an overall fundraising drive to raise €100,000.

For pupils to develop both academically and physically, a school hall is an essential part of any school infrastructure. And with over 350 pupils in Powerstown, the school says this facility is desperately needed.

The Department of Education isn’t offering funding for the school hall and the board of management, along with the parents council, are tasked with raising funds to complete the project.

While the majority of the funding for the hall is being provided by the board of management, €100,000 is needed to complete the building and this needs to be raised through local events and donations.

The school is asking the community and past pupils to "buy a brick” for €10 to help the school with the loan repayment.

Payments can be made online or sent directly to Powerstown National School.

Principal Eugene Fogarty praised the parents committee, whose enthusiasm and support has ensured that the vision of a school hall is close to completion.

Committee chairperson, Helen McGarry, said that with support from the local community the committee is confident that the target of €100,000 will be reached in the short term.

Past pupils of Powerstown National School are invited and requested to become involved in this hugely beneficial project.

By donating what they can at the fundraising page, the school’s past pupils will, in a tangible way, give something back to their primary school by helping to further enhance the learning environment of this and future generations.

Donations may also be posted to Powerstown national school, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary or made online at https://www.ifundraise.ie/powerstownhall

For more information on how you can play a part, contact powerstownnsparents

committee@gmail.com or check out the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/

powerstownschool