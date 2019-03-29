New buses allow Tipperary wheelchair users to get back on the road

An incredible response from the community to a fundraising appeal has ensured that members of the Irish Wheelchair Association are able to travel to avail of services.

Service users throughout South Tipperary who need to get to and from IWA centre in Tipperary Town were in danger of losing out on services unless a complete overhaul of their transport fleet was achieved.

Last April the IWA in Tipperary town, which caters for wheelchair users throughout South Tipperary,were forced into action because of the poor condition of their two buses which were on their last legs.

It meant wheelchair users were being continuously let down in terms of cancellation of services as they were unable to be collected or the buses were out of action when required to bring wheelchair users on their activities.

Now two new buses have been purchased and a third is on the way , with the finance raised in a matter of months thanks to the heroic efforts of the wheelchair users themselves and the wider community that responded so magnificently to the plea.

"We knew we had to do something major to improve our transport, it was getting harder and harder to provide a service with what we had and huge amounts of money on repairs and maintenance and the number of breakdowns caused great disruption to the services," said Josephine Carroll manager of the centre.

A major feature of the fundraising campaign was the decision of the members to take part in a parachute jump which was organised by Clanwilliam rugby club.

"Fifty seven people jumped out of a plane for us with five of the service users jumping on the day. They were fantastic and it epitomised the spirit in which the whole thing was done. It was brilliant for them to experience the excitement of it and being so involved in the fundraising.It was an amazing achievement for them," said Josephine.

Josephine said over €70,000 was raised in a very short period of time and she was delighted that the users of the services played such a prominent role not only in the parachute jump event but were involved in other fundraisers as well.

The community also supported a 5k,a vintage rally and a barn dance and the remainder of the funding for the three buses was grant aided.

"With the buses on the road we now know for sure that the service will be reliable and we will not be cancelling any of the services avoiding disappointing so many people. The new buses make a world of a difference to us all " said Josephine.

"We are very grateful to everybody who supported this cause and to so many people for going out there and doing the hard work raising the money at the different events. This is the first time that any IWA branch will have three buses on the road ,we were overwhelmed by the support " said Josephine.