Carrick-on-Suir students fundraise for Hope Foundation projects in India

Two Scoil Mhuire students organised a fundraising bake sale in aid of Hope Foundation projects in Kolkata in India at the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre on St. Patrick’s Day.

Fifth year students Keeleigh Rockett and Bernadette Simpson will travel with the Hope Foundation team to Kolkata in October.

They will spend a week visiting Hope supported projects and will see how their local fundraising events are contributing to them.

The Hope Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to promoting the protection of street and slum children in Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), and provides nutrition, healthcare, education, counselling and protection for them.

The Foundation works to free children and poor families from pain, abuse and poverty and has more than 60 projects in operation. Keeleigh and Bernadette must raise €3000 each to cover costs and donations.

Make-up Master Class fundraiser

The students are also running a Make-Up Master Class in the Carraig Hotel on April 26 at 7pm.

Make-up artists Heileigh Kavanagh-Walsh, Emily McDonald and Jenny Cairns from Urban Escape will provide demonstrations, tips and advice on skincare and makeup.

A raffle in aid of the Hope Foundation will also take place later in the summer. Donations of wonderful prizes have been given by local businesses and people in Carrick-on-Suir and its environs.

Donations were also collected during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Carrick. The students thank everyone who has supported them in all their fundraising events.