Tipperary's top young musician will be chosen this week at Clonmel Rotary Club event

Clonmel and District young musicians showcase their talents this Wednesday, April 3 in Raheen House Hotel at 7.30pm.

The competition, which is organised by Clonmel Rotary Club was open to all young musicians under the age of 18 yrs on August 31, 2018.

When the deadline for applications closed at the end of February nine young musicians had submitted application forms for the event.

The applicants cover a wide range of musical genres. Apart from vocalists the entry list includes traditional instrumentalist (which include Uileann Pipes, fiddle, concertina and flute performances) and well as a classical pianist.

It promises to be an entertaining evening of music in the rich musical tradition of the town and surrounding area.

The work of schools, music teachers, choirs, traditional groups in nurturing the talents of the young contestants will be evident in the performances on the evening.

Rotary Clonmel are very pleased to provide a forum for the young people to demonstrate their talents and are offering a prize of €500 to the young person who in the opinion of the judges performs best on the evening.

Admission to the event is free but patrons who wish to make a small donation to Rotary charities may do so on the evening.

While the judges are deliberating Rotary are inviting any young musicians who are not in the competition but would like to perform in front of a live audience an opportunity to do so.