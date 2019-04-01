Exhibition plans for Cashel's Bolton library scripts ‘in jeopardy’ - Wood

A plan to exhibit Cashel’s rare and valuable Bolton library collection of scripts is in danger of not going ahead unless further pressure is put on the Office of Public Works (OPW), heard this month’s meeting of Cashel Tipperary municipal district.

Cllr Tom Wood said the project is “in jeopardy” unless the OPW is called. There has been no response from the body in relation to putting on display some of the texts transferred to University of Limerick from the GPO Bolton library for safekeeping. Previously, the OPW had been on board with the project which has now stalled.

“There’s something not normal about the situation. If we could even get an update regarding the lease in Cashel’s Friar Street,” added Cllr Wood. “It’s just a blank. I would ask at this stage that other efforts are made, perhaps to make contact with Minister Moran.” The intended display site is the former tax office in Friar Street. “This is going on now for the best part of 12 months.”

Cllr Roger Kennedy supported the call. “We were promised by UL eight or nine months ago that they were ready to move on.”