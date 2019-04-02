Shannon welcomes new twice-weekly Ryanair flights to Ibiza and East Midlands

Shannon Airport passenger’s options have widened again this week with the launch of two new twice-weekly flights, bolstering both sun options and services into its biggest market, the UK.

In what is a major boost for sun-worshipers, Shannon passengers can from this week enjoy direct flights to Ibiza – a sun kissed Balearic Island that offers volumes more than its wider reputation as a party-island.

Ryanair will operate the service every Wednesday and Sunday, departing mid-afternoon, from now to end of October, increasing sun holiday capacity at Shannon by another 21,000 seats. The timing and days of week allow for great flexibility for a short or long stay option.

Ryanair has also launched a twice-weekly service to East Midlands and will operate the service until the end of October 2019. The flights will depart at 8.20am on Mondays and 9.10pm on Fridays, strengthening its regional connectivity by another 22,000 seats. The timing and days of week allow for great flexibility for a weekend break or for a week long business trip.

Andrew Murphy, Shannon Airport Managing Director, said it is an exciting time for the airport. “2018 was our best year in over a decade at Shannon and the launch of these two new routes as part of our packed summer schedule is very exciting for us. Ibiza is known as a party-island but is so much more than that, with quieter parts of the island offering some stunning locations for a sedate and luxurious holiday.

“It’s a brilliant addition to our summer sun schedule. We have already seen the success of the year-round Ryanair service to Alicante and with other sunshine destinations including Tenerife, Lanzarote, Barcelona-Reus, Fuerteventura, Faro and Malaga. Holidaymakers need to look no further than Shannon for the most comfortable travel experience in Ireland.”

He continued: “East Midlands is a gateway to a really interesting part of the UK, giving access to the likes of Leicester, Nottingham, Derby, all of which have a huge range of things to do and see, very interesting heritage and vibrant culture. It’s an excellent addition to our UK schedule and a real statement about the importance and potential of the UK market, despite Brexit uncertainty.”

The airport managing director said that investment in the airport is a real lure for passengers this summer. “Our top-class facilities, parking, and shopping make flying in and out of Shannon less stressful. Passengers can pass seamlessly through the airport and in 20 minutes they can be home in Limerick or an hour in Galway. We have invested massively over the past number of years in offering our passengers the most accessible and convenient travel experience, and our hard work is paying off. We have received excellent feedback from our passengers who know that flying through Shannon makes travelling easier.”