Gardai investigate theft of car near Tipperary Town

Gardai are appealing for the public's help in tracing the thieves who stole a car from near Tipperary Town last week.

The 09 WD silver grey coloured Toyota Avensis was stolen from Greenrath in the Bohertrine area of Tipperary around 7pm last Wednesday, March 27.

A similar car was found burnt out in the Emly area around 12 noon the following day. Gardai are currently examining it to establish if it was the Toyota car stolen from Greenrath.

A Garda spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.