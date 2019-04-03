Man charged with causing criminal damage at Mullinahone church

A man aged in his 50s has been charged in connection with an attempted break-in at St Michael's Church in Mullinahone last week.

The attempted burglary occurred at the church last Wednesday night, Thursday morning March 27/28.

A man was subsequently arrested in relation to the crime and charged with causing criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Clonmel District Court on April 16, according to a Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson.