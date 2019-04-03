Cocaine, cannabis and tablets seized in Garda searches in Clonmel  

Five significant seizures of drugs were made by gardai who carried out searches on a number of premises in Clonmel over the past week.

Cocaine, cannabis and tablets were seized during the searches conducted as part of a Garda Operation Thor week of action in the town between Monday, March 27 and this Monday, April 1. A number of arrests were made arising from the seizures.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said Customs Officers and the Garda Regional Dog Unit assisted local gardai in the search operations. She reported that gardai also made 11 seizures of smaller quantities of drugs in Clonmel over the past few weeks.