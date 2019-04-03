Hospital serving north Tipperary issues appeal as patients on trolleys are the highest ever recorded

With 81 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick this morning - the highest ever recorded in an Irish hospital, UHL has urged the public to consider all care options as, they state, 'high volumes are presenting' at the emergency department.

The INMO Trolley Watch this morning reported that 81 patients were waiting without beds in University Hospital Limerick - the highest-ever daily figure recorded in an Irish hospital.

Contributing to the problem, says the INMO, was the closure of a 17-bed ward last week.

52 patients are waiting in UHL's emergency department, with 29 in wards elsewhere.

The INMO's Industrial Relations Officer in Limerick, Mary Fogarty, who is attending meetings at UHL today said:

“Staff and patients are under intolerable pressure in Limerick today. This is the worst-ever figure we've recorded in an Irish hospital.

"This comes less than a week after a 17-bed ward in UHL was shut. The beds that have been closed in UHL need to be reopened immediately.

"We are calling on the Minister to intervene and deal with the chronic overcrowding in the hospital as an urgent matter of patient and staff safety.”

The INMO has launched a petition, calling for the closed ward to be reopened and for bed capacity and staffing to be increased: https://my.uplift.ie/ petitions/reopen-the-closed- beds-in-university-hospital- limerick

Meanwhile, within the past fifteen minutes, UL Hospitals Group appealed to members of the public to consider all their care options before presenting to the Emergency Department at UHL.

The hospital says there has been a surge in presentations to Emergency Departments around the country in recent days and the ED at UHL is currently managing high volumes of patients including significant volumes of frail elderly patients with chronic conditions and complex care needs.

"UL Hospitals apologises for any inconvenience caused to patients or their loved ones who have experienced long wait times in the ED at UHL, and we would like to reassure patients and their families that we are working to alleviate the situation.

"Members of the public are urged to consider all their care options at this time and not to attend the Emergency Department unless necessary. Injury Units in St John’s, Ennis and Nenagh hospitals are open for appropriate injuries. Injury Units are open in Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday and 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday at St. John's Hospital.

"Others with a less serious illness can be treated by their GP or out of hours GP service where their GP can refer them to an Assessment Unit the following day if required".

However, the hospital says, if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk the ED will assess and treat you as a priority.