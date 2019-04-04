Tipperary men working toward a healthier lifestyle win national award

A Clonmel programme on achieving a healthier lifestyle has won a national award

Tipperary ETB and Place4U, Gladstone Street are celebrating after its Kick-start Your Way to A Healthier Lifestyle campaign won the AONTAS National Star Award for Men’s Health & Wellbeing Category.

The awards are an initiative organised by national adult learning organisation AONTAS, as part of its annual adult learner festival.

The Kick-start programme ran in partnership with TETB, Place4U and various stakeholders. This men’s health and wellbeing programme was launched in Clonmel in September, 2017, and was endorsed by senior hurling manager Michael Ryan.

Thirty men enrolled for the ten-week programme and were given the opportunity to experience how small lifestyle changes such as becoming more active, eating a balanced diet, drinking responsibly and quitting smoking can lead to positive health benefits.

The programme concentrated on fitness, healthy cookery and once-off talks on various health topics, delivered by expert tutors and volunteers. These talks took place in the venue of Place4U where there was always a relaxed and informal setting.

The fitness and healthy cookery programmes were facilitated by ETB tutors Harley Barnes and Martin Coughlan. Moyle Rovers GAA provided the premises for fitness training while VHI provided free health screening.

Other wellbeing programmes held at Place 4U, included a choir workshop facilitated by PJ Dolan, and 'Chi Gong' Chinese movement meditation workshop facilitated by Lindsey Jones.

A new commenced last week. Congratulations to Veronica Crowe (TETB), Mary Hillery and Ann Binchy from Place4U for co-ordinating the programme.