Holycross' Domhan Glas to host environmental expo

Domhan Glas Environmental Community links Holycross, Ballycahill, Littleton, Moycarkey, Two-Mile-Borris and are hosting an environmental expo in Holycross Community Centre on Sunday April 7 from 12 noon to 5.30pm.

The theme for the event is “Save €’s, Save the Environment.” The aim is to encourage, raise awareness, showcase and prompt action at an individual, household and community level to act in favour of the environment. There will be practical, cost saving and easy to do sustainable changes to protect future generations. This is your opportunity to make a difference.

More than 25 stands will offer a range of information, advice, local and organic produce on the day.

A water butt sponsored by Centenary Thurles will be raffled. Ultan Nesbit and O’Driscolls Garden Centre will attend with eco gardening options as spring planting gets into full swing. A composter will be on display and also raffled.

Fresh vegetables, crafts, home baking and knitting will be on offer from Thurles Farmers Market. Sean Farrell – Farming for Nature Finalist will have information and produce, while Timmy White will informs all on organic gardening, biodiversity and STH – Social Therapeutic Horticulture. Information on composting, food waste and using kitchen waste for fertilizer will be on display. Martin Behan will advise on pollinators.

Tipperary Green Business and Southern Region Waste Management are attending while Tipperary Sustainable Energy will advise on savings, grants and funding available to homes and business for energy efficient retrofits.

Kangen Water will advise on water quality and filtration and stainless steel beakers will be on offer so you can make a change on the day and move away from single use plastic.

Jackie Matthews Steiner Inspired Childcare Centre will showcase gift wrapping and crafts from recycled materials. A kids corner will be available, whilst the Thumb Print Project, Beekeepers, Cabragh Wetlands and environmental groups from both Thurles and Tipperary town will attend. Leave No Trace stand will update walkers, walking groups and clubs on positive changes we can all make when out and about.

The Zip Yard will advise on upstyling those dated outfits and Anew Charity Shop will accept clean pre-loved clothes, handbags, shoes and linen on the day. Be sure to visit Chous Cottage Stand for Eco laundry / washing detergent, loose tea, crafts, organic soaps, shampoo and much more. After all that, relax and have a cup of tea or coffee and some home baked treats from Claire or tap your foot to the Cabragh Tin Whistlers.