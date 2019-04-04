Tipperary county museum to close for three months for €400,000 upgrade

Tipperary County Museum in Clonmel will be closed until July as a €400,000 upgrade takes place.

The Tipperary County Council and Failte Ireland project will transform the museum.

Curator Marie McMahon says that the building at Mick Delahunty Square will close from next Monday, April 8, until mid July.

The major development will be themed around the museum's collection.

She adds - “However, we will be busy working away behind the scenes to prepare for this exciting transformation

“If you would like to book a workshop or discuss a project during this time, please contact Julia Walsh, Education Officer, julia.walsh@tipperarycoco.ie T: 0761 06 5254.

General Office T: 0761 06 5252

Donations / Queries T: 0761 06 5256

Many thanks for your patience”.