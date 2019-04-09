Team of Tipperary apprentices reach final of national Generation Apprenticeship Contest

A team Tipperary Education and Training Board trades apprentices are among nine finalists in the Generation Apprenticeship competition announced at the opening of an exhibition of their work at the National College of Ireland.

Now in its second year, the Generation Apprenticeship competition challenges teams of apprentices around the country to design and produce a 6-foot, 3-dimensional A letter (based on the Generation Apprenticeship brand) using the materials/ equipment/tools of their industry.

The entries are assessed by an independent panel of judges. The nine finalist teams represent the efforts of more than 100 apprentices, who are supported by more than 100 companies. "The exhibition is a skills spectacle and is relevant to everyone because today’s apprentices are drawn from every, age, background and gender, said Dr Mary-Liz Trant, Executive Director for Skills Development at SOLAS.

The Tipperary team comprises 8 Electrical and 4 Electronic Security System (ESS) apprentices along with support from Apprenticeship Instructors Liam Corcoran, Daragh Wilkinson, Ross d’Estelle Roe, Gavin O’ Dwyer and Frank Coleman.

The Tipperary ETB Team were further supported by Eileen Condon (FET Director), Matthew Ryan (Training Services Manager), Patrick O’ Sullivan (Training Services Assistant Manager) and Damian Walshe (Senior Training Advisor).

As part of the competition, the apprentices had to take part in an elevator pitch at the RDS. They had three minutes to explain how teamwork, leadership, creativity and problem-solving contributed to the making of their "A" entry.