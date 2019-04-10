National Pilgrim Loop walk at Kilcommon village

Pilgrims and walkers from throughout Co Tipperary and beyond will gather at Kilcommon village for the forthcoming fifth National Pilgrim Loop walk as part of the National Pilgrim Path’s Festival.

The walk will be led by Fr. Dan Woods, PP, Kilcommon Parish and Fr Anthony Keane, OSB, Glenstal Abbey. Kilcommon Loop Walk is made up of a series of old Mass Paths and earlier pre-Christian trails linking the village with its mountain hinterlands topped by Mother Mountain (Mauer Sléibhte).

A series of reflections will be led by Fr Dan and Fr Anthony at the Mass Rock of Loughisle accompanied by local musicians. The walk will take place on Holy Saturday, April 20 commencing at 2pm from Kilcommon Community Hall. Registration commences from 1.30pm. The walk will conclude with a gathering for refreshments at Kilcommon Community Hall. Further info at www.pilgrimpath.ie. Phone 062 78103.

Schedule for April 20

1.30-2pm: registration at Kilcommon Community Hall.

2pm: welcome talk by Fr Dan Woods, PP.

2.20pm: walk departs

3.30pm: reflection and readings at Mass Rock led by Fr Anthony, OSB.

4.45pm: gathering and refreshments at Kilcommon Community Hall.

All are welcome. Strong walking boots and walking sticks recommended.