Presentation Thurles student Roisin Donnelly awarded scholarship

A transition year student from the Presentation Secondary School Thurles has been awarded the ‘opportunity of a lifetime’ after winning a scholarship to take part in a language and culture course in Germany this summer.

Roisín Donnelly received the scholarship from the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany based on her expectional results in her Junior Certificate exams last year and a subsequent interview at the Goethe Institut in Dublin earlier this month.

This scholarship finances a three week stay in Germany where Roisín will stay with a host family and study in a local school. Congratulations are also extended to her teacher Ms Lewis.