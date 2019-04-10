Road safety is everybody's responsibility says Assistant Garda Commissioner

In an Easter road safety message to the people of the South East Region, Regional Assistant Garda Commissioner Michael Finn has urged motorists within the region to be increasingly vigilant over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend to avoid fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.

Mr. Finn said in 2019 Road Safety continues to be a high priority for An Garda Síochána but sadly, there have been nine fatalities on the Region’s roads this year. Over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend An Garda Síochána will, he says, place an extra emphasis on the enforcement of the key lifesaver offences of driving while intoxicated, speeding, non-use of seatbelts and the use of mobile phones.

"Our campaign will involve all Garda District and Divisional personnel across the South Eastern Region. Extra high-visibility patrols will be put in place with an intensified schedule of checkpoints in both rural and urban locations.

"Motorists are urged to drive within the speed limits and to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. It is also important to ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy – check lights, tyres, and brakes.

"With extra traffic volumes on our roads driver fatigue must always be borne in mind and motorists are urged where fatigue is setting in to pull over to a safe location and rest.

"There is increased recreational activity in urban areas with longer daylight hours. Pedestrians and cyclists are still reminded always to wear reflective or fluorescent clothing which will help you to be seen from a distance. Drivers also need to exercise care and slow down in built up areas.

"As Assistant Garda Commissioner with responsibility for policing the South Eastern Region I appeal to all road users to play their part in helping us to ensure the safe use of our roads.

"Remember – STAY SAFE – SLOW DOWN – NEVER, EVER DRINK AND DRIVE – WEAR YOUR SEATBELT and DON’T HOLD YOUR MOBILE PHONE WHILE DRIVING.

"I want to take this opportunity to wish everybody a very safe and Happy Easter. Let us continue to work together to make our roads safer", he said.