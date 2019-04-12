Top agency to scout for potential models at Miss Tipperary 2019 final

Heats are beginning all over the country to find contestants with beauty, poise and personality to take part in the forthcoming Miss Ireland 2019 final in August.

Tipperary entries are now being taken for the nation's hottest beauty search to find the perfect girl to represent her county at the Miss Ireland Final.

Miss Tipperary is organised by former Miss Tipperary and Miss Sunday World winner Esme Mansergh-Wallace. Esme is coming back from the success of picking the overall winner of Miss Ireland twice in recent years - in 2013 with Clonmel's Aoife Walsh and in 2016 with Portroe native Niamh Kennedy. “We have had great success with our winners," says Esme.

"Aoife winning helped launch the competition hugely in its first year and Niamh’s success has cemented the heat as one of the strongest in the country."

Previous Miss Tipperary winners Linda Creedon (2014), Lauren Browne (2015) and Cailin Duggan (2017) all reached the final seven of Miss Ireland and last year's winner Robyn Barlow was joined at the final by runners up Ciara Danagher and Niamh Myles.

The final of Miss Tipperary will be held at the Anner Hotel Conference and Leisure Centre in Thurles on May 25 at 8pm. “The Anner is the perfect venue for an event like this, and I am delighted to welcome the hotel back as the main sponsors of this year’s event," says Esme.

“Due to the success of the last few years, there has been huge interest which is fantastic. An agent from KSV Models in Waterford will attend and will be scouting for potential models to sign with the agency. It is a great opportunity for girls who are keen to start a modelling career. A lot of the contestants from the last few years have gone on to sign with agencies and have had a huge amount of work, so it is a great opportunity for all participants, not just the winners.”

Tickets are selling at €15 and can be bought on the door, but advanced booking is advised as it is sure to be a sell out event with girls from all over the county vying for the much coveted chance of competing in the Miss Ireland final. There is also an extra bonus as the girls who place second, third and fourth in the heat will have the chance to compete in the Miss Ireland semi-final.

Hair and make-up is being provided for all contestants on the day by Shear Creations in Clonmel. "Stacey and her team are really excited to come on board this year and help treat the girls so that they can wow the judges."

"Our panel of judges has a wealth of knowledge from different aspects of the industry. Kellie Mc Grath is a model with Mandy Maher and a former Miss Universe Ireland contestant. Patrick Mc Loughney is Hi Magazines Model of the Year in 2017 and a social media influencer with a following of over 18,000 people. Kate Sullivan Vogelaar is owner of KSV Models and one of the country’s top plus sized models. Cailin Duggan is a former Miss Tipperary and one of the most successful in the Beauty with a Purpose category, and current Miss Tipperary Robyn Barlow has recently been signed to the Holman Lee Agency and is really excited to be there to judge and hand over her title to our next deserving winner," Esme adds.

Interested entrants can email Esme at misstipperary@hotmail.com for further details and entry criteria.