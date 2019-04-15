Independent Roscrea candidate Shane Lee confirms Easter egg hunt for Roscrea

Local election candidate Mr Shane Lee is delighted to confirm that an Easter egg hunt will take place in the Glebe playground, Roscrea on Easter Sunday April 21, at 2pm.

Announcing the good news, Shane said: “Once again when the business community of Roscrea and the people of the town are asked to support they never fail to come up trumps.

“I am delighted to confirm that an Easter egg hunt will take place on Easter Sunday April 21, at 2pm in the Glebe playground.

The committee cannot thank enough the people, clubs and businesses of Roscrea for their kindness towards this event.

“Everything is now in place and we are putting the final touches to what is going to be a brilliant day for the kids of our community and surrounding areas. Along with the Easter egg hunt, the day will also have a kids disco after the hunt is over and face painting will also be available.

“The Easter Bunny has confirmed they will be there and may have some surprises with them on Sunday so keep your diaries free.”

Concluding Shane said: “I would like to thank my fellow committee members for the huge work to get this event off the ground. The committee are still accepting Easter Egg donations and if anyone would like to donate please feel free to contact me on 086-3296667.”