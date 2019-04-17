Tipperary gardaí seize cannabis valued at €300 in Roscrea search

Tipperary gardaí seized cannabis estimated to be worth around €300 last Monday when they stopped and searched a male on the Birr road in Roscrea.

Meanwhile, gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance with their investigation into four burglaries in the district between Sunday and Monday.

Two of these were in the Borrisokane area and two in the lower Birr area around Lorrha and Carrig outside Roscrea.

The gardaí are working on the theory that the same gang was involved in each incident.

A car and machinery items were stolen along with garden tools.