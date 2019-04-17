Disability rights campaigner Joanne O'Riordan to address Tipperary audience at Kickham Country weekend

Disability rights activist Joanne O'Riordan will be the keynote speaker at the opening of the Kickham Country Weekend in Mullinahone on the May holiday weekend.

The campaigner for disability rights, who was born without limbs, will address the event opening in the Fr. McGrath Hall, Mullinahone National School, on Friday, May 3, at 8pm.

She will speak on the topic Life Has No Limits and that will be followed by a question and answer session.

Events get underway on the previous day with the presentation of prizes to local schoolchildren in poetry, poem and art competitions.

This event is run to foster the children's interest in local history and folklore and takes places in the school hall at 11am.

The weekend continues on Saturday with a Kickham Walkers Stroll, from Mullinahone Co-Op to the Kickham Tree at 1.45pm, with a short history on the co-op from Jim White.

That night there will be a music session in the community centre, while events on Sunday include the Kickham/Maher mass at 11.30am followed by wreath laying, and then poetry, song and story in Croc an Oir at 2.30pm.