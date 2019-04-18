Puppy love for 'delightful Donna' and 'dainty Ditto'

Ditto and Donna are two adorable whippet mix puppies who came to us after their litter was surrendered to South Tipperary Dog Pound in awful condition.

The dog warden knew that the pound was a risky place for such young puppies (they were just 6 weeks old at the time) so he contacted us straight away for help.

We collected the pups straight away and were horrified to see that the poor babies were absolutely covered in fleas and had bellies full of worms – thankfully with some rapid treatment and plenty of TLC, it didn’t take long to get them right.

In the beginning, there were six of these adorable pups (all girls) but four have now found loving homes of their own and just two remain here with us at the rescue. The girls are both sweet, well-socialised puppies who would slot into almost any home perfectly. They have been in foster care with kids, cats and other dogs so very little fazes them!

As they are still babies, just 13 weeks old, they will need a home where they are not left alone for long periods so that their house-training and basic obedience training can be completed and to prevent them from becoming stressed and lonesome.

Whippets are gentle, sociable dogs and make wonderful family pets. They have minimal exercise and grooming needs and when compared to most breeds, they are not prone to many health issues.

If you’ve never owned a sighthound as a pet, I urge you to consider adding one to your family – you won’t be disappointed!

For more information about the very dainty Ditto or the delightful Donna, please call or text 087-6576022.

Mo Chara Animal Rescue's Easter Walk

On Sunday, April 21, we will hold a walk which starts from our rescue centre at Cooleeney, Moyne at 3pm. Join us on the day to take part in a casual stroll with our rescue dogs.

We would love to have enough people visit on the day so that every dog in our care will get out for some fun and exercise! You can also bring along your own dog to join in the fun and socialise with other dogs.

After the walk we will hold an “Easter Bonanza” raffle and we'll provide complementary refreshments for everyone who participates.

If you would like to bring a special Easter treat for the rescue dogs, we're sure they would be delighted with tinned/wet food.

Thank you!