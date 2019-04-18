Well known journalist Kevin Myers to speak in Templemore on WWI

Well known journalist and TV presenter Kevin Myers is coming to Templemore on Thursday April 25 to lecture at the McAuley Centre to the Sr Aine Historical Society.

Kevin Myers has a deep interest and knowledge of World War 1 and will focus on the Tipperary men who fought in the great war with particular attention on those who enlisted in Templemore.

Joining him on the night will be Brendan McQuaile who will play the songs and music from that period. Brendan is no stranger to the Society as he previously visited in 2014 when he performed "March Away my Brothers".

This promises to be an outstanding night for the town and all are welcome.

We especially invite any of you out there who had a relative who fought or died in the war or any of you that have any memorabilia belonging to your loved ones.

Looking forward to seeing you all at 8 p.m. Admission is just €5. Refreshments served.