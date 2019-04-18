1916 Rising Commemoration in Templemore this weekend

The Annual Tipperary Ógra Fianna Fáil 1916 Rising Commemoration will take place on Easter Sunday, April 21 at 11 am.

This year's Commemoration will take place in the Church Avenue Graveyard, Templemore at the grave of G.P.O. Garrison Veteran John Dunne.

John Dunne had the honour of reading the Proclamation from the steps of the Town Hall on Easter Monday 70 years ago this year to mark the declaration of Ireland as a Republic.

This year’s oration will be delivered by Cllr Malcolm Byrne of Gorey, a candidate in this year’s European Elections. All welcome.