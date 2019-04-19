Labour Party candidate Sarah Dunne puts focus on supporting Tipperary libraries

Labour Party candidate Sarah Dunne has said she will campaign for increased supports for local libraries if elected to Tipperary County Council.

The Carrick on Suir woman has pledged to work for increased funding for local libraries, to seek extended opening hours in the evenings and at weekends, and to protect their future by securing commitments to retain and expand the number of staff working there.

She says – “Our libraries are at the heart of our community, they provide a space for life long learning, are hubs for community groups, and have been part of our social fabric for over a century. It is one of the essential services our local council provides.

“More importantly, our librarians and support staff are invaluable assistants to people from all walks of life, and ensure there is always someone on hand to help.

“Labour believes our libraries and arts centres should have longer opening hours, especially at evenings, weekends and on bank holidays and if elected I will seek to to ensure this happens. That means putting in place the resources for extra staff to make it a reality.

“Just this week, Labour launched our new Literacy Ireland strategy, and we are passionate about the promotion of literacy programmes, that’s why we will heavily promote outreach initiatives by libraries and arts centres targeted at marginalised and disadvantaged groups, including people with literacy or learning difficulties, to encourage their use of these facilities.

“Something I also want to work towards is to see how we can enhance the role of libraries as resource hubs for people seeking training or work, or seeking to set up their own businesses.

“Library programmes that promote computer and Internet literacy are really beneficial to people in our communities, especially for the oldest and youngest in our society. These types of programmes can help people avoid being caught by Internet scams while also promoting safety online.

“Our libraries are also a great resource for students, especially those doing exams, and we should we working to see how we can provide supports so that homework clubs to take place in libraries and community centres, and also increase use of mobile libraries, especially in rural areas.”