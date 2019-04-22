Tipperary event puts focus on farm health and safety

Teagasc in association with IFA and Maxol Lubricants hosted The Farm Safety Experience, an interactive event promoting both health and safety with farming families at Coorevin Farm near Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary.

The event attracted over 500 people from family farm backgrounds. It was targeted at all generations of the Irish farm family with a view to making farms safer.

It included a tractor driving simulator competition for secondary schools, a children’s play area with obstacle course and a mobile pet farm.

In addition AgriKids made an interactive presentation. The event also held interactive workshops including working with oils and lubricants, height for hire, chainsaw safety and livestock handling.

Speaking during the event Donal Mullane, Regional Manager, Teagasc Tipperary said: “We are over whelmed with the positive reaction of the farming community at the event.

“It is particularly encouraging to see the enthusiasm of the children to farm safety. We have already seen the influence children are having on climate change. Heights, machinery and livestock are the key risks on farms while elderly farmers and children are the most vulnerable.”

Teagasc Health and Safety Specialist John McNamara said: “I have met many parents who were deeply interested in the welfare of their children on farms and as the busy summer season approaches, everyone in the farming sector must give safety first priority particularly childhood safety”.

Event co-organiser, Claire Mooney, expressed her thanks to Alma Jordan of AgriKids.

She said - “Alma entertained over 200 children”.

Michael Somers, event co-organiser welcomed Tic-talk Ireland. “I’ve been admiring the work that tic-talk have been doing for some time.

“ Lymes disease is a very serious condition. It can happen so simply. I’d like to thank all our stalls and partners.

“Raising awareness only happens when we all come together”.

Imelda Walsh North Tipperary IFA and co-organiser of the event said: “We are conscious that health and safety must include health.

Farmers who take care of their wellbeing, both mentally and physical will be better placed to assess and reduce the risks on their farms.”

Cardiologist Dr Michael Conway asked farmers to treat their heart like any expensive machine on the farm, the heart needs regular screening and any necessary treatments administered at an early stage.

He said that the goal in Europe is to reduce cholesterol levels to zero. At the moment Irish people have a cholesterol level averaging 6.

He also outlined the development on coronary care in the past 30 years. He also took questions from the large crowd that attended his talk.

Owen O’Neill, Maxol Lubricants said Maxol Lubricants are delighted to be associated with the event, in particular the Health and Safety DVD which was shot on Coorevein Farm and it was launched on the day. In addition a presentation was made to farm safety charity Embrace FARM.