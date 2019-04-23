Fire fighters spent 12 hours battling forest fire in Tipperary’s Glen of Aherlow 

Fire fighters spent about 12 hours battling a forest fire in the Glen of Aherlow on Easter Sunday and into the early hours of Easter Monday.

The fire in woodland on Cush Mountain was reported to Tipperary Fire Service at 2.30pm on Sunday. Fire tenders from Tipperary and Cahir along with a water tanker from Cahir were rushed to the scene of the blaze.

A Tipperary Fire Service spokesman said it took fire fighters until 3am on Monday to get the fire under control and they remained monitoring the area until 7am on Monday.

He said no one was injured in the fire and its cause is unknown. The Fire Service spokesman said the good weather of the past week unfortunately meant conditions for its spread were ideal.