Two men charged in connection with break-in to Tipperary Town hotel

Two men have been charged in connection with a break-in to a Tipperary Town hotel over the bank holiday weekend during which €300 worth of alcohol was stolen.

The alcohol was stolen from the Times Hotel on Tipperary's Main Street between 12.30am and 9am on Saturday, April 20.

Gardai arrested two local men in connection with the burglary the same day.

They were later charged and released on bail to appear before Tipperary District Court today (Wednesday, April 24).

A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said one of the men is aged in his mid- 40s and the other is aged in his early 30s.