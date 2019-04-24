Leaders in the community honoured by Tipperary/Cashel municipal district

A wonderful celebration recognising the work and achievements of groups and individuals took place at a marathon Cathaoirleach’s Reception at the Cashel/Tipperary Municipal Offices, Tipperary town recently.

The special and historic Cathaoirleach’s Reception honoured nine groups and individuals and for the very first time each member of the council nominated people who have made a real impact on the lives of the people in the Cashel/Tipperary municipal district.

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald welcomed every one to the event. “This reception is the highest honour this council can bestow and tonight we pay tribute and salute nine people in our community that we feel are deserving of this honour. They cover all aspects of life in our area including: Cultural & Heritage, The Arts, Agriculture, Sports, Volunteerism and Music & Dance.”

Cultural & Heritage

Mags Casey from the Tipperary Rural Traveller Project received recognition for her advocacy on behalf of the Traveller Project and was nominated by Cllr. Martin Browne.

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald spoke about Mags’ work.

“Margaret has worked closely with all the agencies to improve conditions, educational and housing facilities for the traveler Community. She has given much time and energy, working with Tipperary County Council’s Traveller Committee to bring equality and fairness to the issues that arise an she is regarded as a person of strength and reason in the many projects she is involved in.”

Mags addressed the room with a very passionate speech becoming emotional towards the end when clarifying the work that still needs to be done in achieving equality for travelers in our communities.

Sporting Achievement

Two members of the Cashel Handball Club received recognition: David Moloney for winning the World Silver Masters Single Competition and John O’Donoghue for winning the World Golden Masters Doubles at the World Handball finals in Minnesota USA in August 2018. Cllr. Roger Kennedy nominated both athletes.

“This county has always achieved great sporting accolades from our hurlers to major achievements in Coolmore and Ballydoyle but I don’t ever remember having the opportunity to salute World Champions,” said Cathaoirleach Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald . “We pay tribute to David and John for what you have achieved on the handball court and the honour you have brought to Cashel Handball Club.

Sporting Achievement

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe received the Cathaoirleach’s Reception in recognition of her achievements with Irelands Women’s 7 Team and her success on the World Rugby Women’s 7’s Series. Amee-Leigh began playing rugby aged 15 in her local club Clanwilliam. She was selected for the Munster Senior 15’s side aged 18 and was identified as a talent and invited to play with the Ireland Women’s 7s. Since making her 7s debut in Guangzhou in 2014, she has gone on to become the top try scorer for the Irish 7s and has scored 49 tries on the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series.

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald nominated Amee-Leigh. “Known as the fastest woman in Irish rugby it’s no surprise that Amee-Leigh’s first sport was athletics. She competed in the 100m and the long-jump for the Tipperary Town Athletics club and then headed to Clanwilliam RGC for her first taste of rugby. The rest is history and she is currently Ireland’s highest try-scoring winger in Women’s 7’s Rugby and is recognised as one of the finest players in World Rugby… a truly magnificent achievement by a young lade in a big hurry to achieve more.”

Volunteerism

Chairman Cashel Tidy Towns Patrick Downey was nominated by Cllr. Tom Woods in recognition of his leadership of a most dedicated group of volunteers and in recognition of his and their commitment to presenting the Historic City of the Kings in the best possible manner through flowers, artistic features and colour. Mr. Downey spoke about the amount of hours and input it takes to achieve results. “This week, we have worked every day to prepare Cashel for the coming season and in general, we work 206 days of the year. It takes a great team and help and support from Tipperary County Council to achieve our goals.”

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald recognised Patrick Downey as a leader of a wonderful group of volunteers who are mainly responsible for the huge increase in tourist numbers to Cashel. “ Your work is evident of this and your ever increasing marks in the National tidy towns competition indicates it will not be too long until you achieve great hoonours. We as a local authority are proud of the great work that you do.”

Sporting Achievement

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald nominated Jake Flannery, U20 Six Nations Rugby Champion in recognition of his outstanding achievements winning the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championships 2019.

“In the past we have acknowledged the achievements of Tipperary town’s Alan Quinlan, Cashel’s Denis Leamy and Jeremy Staunton from Galbally. Tonight we pay tribute to Jake Flannery, a young Bansha man who has played amazing rugby over the last few weeks to win a Grand Slam and represent his Country with honour and distinction. At 19-years of age you surely have a great future in Rugby Union and I have no doubt we will hear a lot more from you in the years ahead. Your Senior club is now Shannon RFC but I know you have always acknowledged the people and coaches at Kilfeacle RFC who helped develop you in the fine young man that you are today. Away from Rugby, Jake achieved 625pts in his Leaving Cert and is now studying Chemical Engineering in UL. He credits his Mam Catherine for ‘making him study a bit’ … it has certainly worked.”

Volunteerism

Cllr. John Crosse nominated Brian Rafferty, Chairman Tipperary Tidy Towns, for his leadership of a most dedicated group of volunteers and in recognition of his and their commitment to presenting the Town of Tipperary in the best possible manner through flowers, artistic features and colour.

“There is no doubt that Tipperary Town has experienced many challenges over the last 5 to 10 years yet Brian Rafferty, a former member of the Tipperary Town Council, has led a group of people to improve the environment and present Tipperary Town in the best possible way to attract visitors and investors alike,” said Cathaoirleach Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald. “Brian has worked closely with this council in promoting the positives and has not been shy in getting his hands dirty. Tonight we salute you Brian for your community work and for embracing the proposals going forward to make Tipperary a better place to work, live and visit.”

Agriculture

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald nominated Pat McCormack, President, to the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (I.C.M.S.A.) in recognition of his appointment as President at this most crucial time in the history of Irish Agriculture.

“Tipperary has produced many exceptional farming leaders over the years, people like Rickard Deasy and TJ Maher who led the historic march to Dublin in the late 1960’s to highlight the many issues facing Irish Agriculture a that time. Joe Rea from Cahir played his part as President of the IFA, as did Seamus Hayes from Cashel in Macra na Feirme… Pat McCormack from Donaskeigh followed in the footsteps of his neighbour and good family friend Sean Kelly to become President of the ICMSA also following another prominent Tipperary man TD Jackie Cahill. When it comes to farming debate and fighting and lobbying for a better deal for Irish Farmers, Pat McCormack knows what he is talking about. He calls, ‘a spade a spade’, and his no-nonsense and common sense approach has gained the respect of the organization he leads and the farming community in general. We are fortunate, when it comes to negotiating in Brussels, Strasbourg or in Gort buildings, to have Pat McCormack at the table in an ever changing industry. The viability of the family farm is as important today as it was 100 years ago. This was highlighted at a commemoration in Ballycohey near Shronell, when Pat, as the main speaker, gave an excellent speech in recalling the many struggles that Irish farming families has faced over the last century.

We recognise what you have achieved, the difficult times you face ahead regarding Brexit and all the implications it brings and especially as a young family man carrying on a proud tradition of farm leadership in what is a most difficult time for Irish Farming and Agriculture in general. Tonight we wish you every success going forward.

Arts

Emly’s Nicholas Ryan Purcell was nominated by Cllr. Mary Hannah Hourigan and accorded a Cathaoirleach’s Reception in recognition of his work in the area of Autism. In particular to recognise his production of his own documentary file, ‘This is Nicholas, living with Autism’.

“This is about a mother’s recognition of a son’s difficulties and her unstoppable determination to see him through,” said Cathaoirleach Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald. “It’s a tribute of deep gratitude to the people, many of them in the rural community of Emly, who helped Nicholas navigate the challenging time, the struggles posed by having Aspergers syndrome as well as depression. To say that Nicholas Ryan Purcell is an inspirational young man is an understatement. He is a role model and an example of what can be achieved in life to overcome adversity and the many life challenges he faces. The documentary shows clearly your mother Dorothy and father Oliver’s love and support and encouragement for you and to quote your mother, “My job is not to be liked by my child – my job is to make sure my child is liked by everybody else.”

Culture, Music & Dance

Brigid Whelan from the Brigid Whelan School of Dancing was nominated by Cllr. Denis Leahy and accorded a Cathaoirleach’s Reception in recognition of her Cultural & Community Involvement in Tipperary Town and its hinterland. Cathaoirleach Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald welcomed Brigid and outlined why she has received the highest honour the County Council could bestow.

“The Brigid Whelan School of Dance in Tipperary has been the equivalent of the Billy Barry School of Dance in Dublin and tonight we acknowledge the contribution of Brigid to the Cultural and community life of Tipperary Town and hinterland. She has been dancing all her life and competed until her late teens. She qualified as a teacher in 1986 and has taught many young people the beautiful art of Irish Dance and helped so many young people express themselves in a way they never thought possible. Brigid and the Whelan family have, for many decades, played a very significant role in the economic and business and cultural life of Tipperary town.

Brigid continues to be involved in all aspects of town life including the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Fundraising events like Strictly Come Dancing where she has performed miracles for Clanwilliam, Galtee Rovers, Lattin-Cullen, Arravale Rovers and many other club events.”