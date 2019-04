Cahir Social and Historical Society will host the final lecture of its 2018/19 season at 8pm on Thursday, May 2 2019 in the Great Hall of Cahir Castle.

Colm Doyle, Retired Colonel in the Defence Forces will speak on “Witness to War Crimes”, his own account of the United Nations response to the war crimes that were committed in Bosnia in the 1990’s. Admission is €3 for members and €5 for guests. All welcome.