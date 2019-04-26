New woodland walk to open in Cahir on holiday weekend



The new Walk is a woodland experience within 20 yards from the Car Park and on Sunday 5th May at 12.15 after Mass, it will be officially be launched to the public to the fanfare of the Brass Band.

Also on the day we will have Moloneys Animal Farm on site from 12-3 and this proves to be a huge hit with all the children and adults alike.

Cllr Andy Moloney has welcomed the Cahir Tidy Towns project that has been supported by the South Tipperary Development CLG and Cahir Development Ass.

Works on the walk were completed by HSK and the new carvings are the work of Philip Quinn. His works are part funded by Tipperary CoCo.

On the day we are encouraging children to bring along their own Fairy doors to add to the woodland and we will pick a location for them.

Some Fairies have moved in already but we would like to assist with the location of the doors in a way that does not damage the current foliage.

Although it will be a few years before it reaches its full potential we need to start somewhere in our continuous development of the town.

This area is known locally as Dowagers Wood and hopefully some of the historical society will be on hand to give a talk on the history of that area of the town.

The councillor has invited all interested to gather at the fish in Castle Street car park at 12.15.