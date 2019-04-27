'To Emma with love' event at the Showgrounds

A final Clonmel fundraiser for the Emma Lacey Trust will be held on Saturday May 25 at the Showgrounds shopping centre.

“To Emma with Love”, a personal fashion event is being organised as the Clonmel finale to the campaign which was set up to support twenty four year old Emma who is battling life changing spine and brain conditions.

The fashion event is inviting young people in the thirteen to twenty five age group, to donate their “most loved garment” in a show of support to Emma.

Those donated items will then be sold in a pop-up shop in the shopping centre on Saturday May 25 from 12 noon on a day of musical entertainment at The Showgrounds.

One of the organising group, Ann Kelly, said the fashion event would be a fitting personal closing Clonmel event in the campaign to support Emma which was launched in Lonergans last August.

Ann said that letters have been distributed to the secondary schools and are available at River Island and New Look in The Showgrounds entitled

“To Emma with Love”.

“Attached to each letter is a heart on a ribbon.We would like people who kindly donate a clothes item to write their name on the back of the heart and attach it to the hanger that the garment is on” said Ann.

Collection points for garments have been set up at secondary schools in Clonmel and also in Deputy Mattie McGrath’s constituency office on the Quay.



Also, the following organisers can be contacted if people want to arrange collection of garments from their home -

Ann 086-3924256; Catherine 086- 8278804; Trudy 097-9615217; Loraine 083-3040630; Mary 087-6287442 and Treasa, 086-0582579.

“Emma is bravely journeying through a tough time in her life. There has been an outpouring of support from the whole community in Clonmel and we would like to invite young people to take part in this final fundraiser in the town for Emma” , said Ann.