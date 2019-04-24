No April RCDC meeting in Roscrea 

There will be no April RCDC meeting due to preparations for Roscrea Musical Society’s 79th annual production which this year is My Fair Lady and takes place in the Abbey Hall from Saturday, April 27 to Saturday, May 4.

RCDC wishes the Musical Society every success with their 79th production and hope as usual that they will get great community support during the week of their production.

Election public meeting

RCDC will host an election public meeting on Thursday May 16, in the Abbey Hall at 8pm to give people the opportunity to listen to, question and dialogue with candidates putting themselves before the people for the elections.