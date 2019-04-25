Thurles travel specialist wins prestigious award

Thurles travel specialist Catherine Maguire has won the prestigious award for Best Business Increase at the annual conference for leading Irish independent travel company, Travel Counsellors.

The accolade was presented at the black-tie gala awards ceremony at Powerscourt Hotel Resort and Spa, Wicklow on April 5, celebrating the achievements of TC business partners and individual Travel Counsellors. The gala event concluded the 2019 conference, themed TCX – Travel Counsellors Experience and attended by over 175 travel professionals. Disability rights advocate Sinéad Burke was keynote speaker at the event.

On winning Best Business Increase, Catherine said: “The theme of this year’s conference, TCX – Travel Counsellors Experience, perfectly reflects what we do every day. The focus for all Travel Counsellors is about putting our customers first and creating bespoke experiences. I adore my business, and to be recognised this year, by simply doing what I love best, is such an incredible honour.”

Congratulating Catherine on her award, General Manager at Travel Counsellors Ireland, Cathy Burke said: “We are delighted once again to hold our gala awards and celebrate the amazing work being done by the 75 Travel Counsellors operating across the country. Catherine is a deserving winner, she runs an exceptional business, epitomising what makes Travel Counsellors so special.”

Travel Counsellors is an award-winning independent travel company whose global network of travel professionals deliver tailormade travel experiences to both the leisure and corporate markets. With 75 highly motivated Travel Counsellors in Ireland, as well as more than 1,800 across the globe, its business model is built on relationship building, repeat bookings and trusted referrals.