SVP Mid-West to host a pre-qualifier classic

The Society of St Vincent de Paul in the Mid-West Region will be participating in the JP McManus Pro-Am which will take place at Adare Manor on July 6 and 7, 2020.

This event generates significant funding for participating charities in the Mid-West, and in 2010 proved a major success with record crowds in excess of 40,000 turning out each day at the event. In order to be eligible to participate SVP is required to run a Pre-Qualifier Singles Golf Classic which will take place at the Shannon Golf Club on Friday May 31, 2019.

The cost of entry to the pre-qualifier event is €100 per player which will cover green fees and a meal on May 31 as well as the entrance cap which is a traditional golfing flat cap and which enables admission on both days of the Pro-Am Competition next year. SVP hopes to field fifty groups of three players at their Pre-Qualifier event on May 31.

Following the conclusion of the Singles Classic Competition, teams of three from all the returned cards will be picked at random at an open draw and the team picked with the highest cumulative total, based on two scores to count at each hole, will go forward to the Grand Qualifier in May 2020.

John Lupton, Regional President, said that the Pre-Qualifier event provides golfing enthusiasts with an opportunity to support SVP, enjoy a game of golf, receive a souvenir cap providing admission to the Pro-Am and the opportunity to spectate and perhaps even play at Adare Manor next year.

SVP’s participation in this event contributes significantly to the charitable work carried out by SVP Members providing, as it does, much needed funds to support individuals and families in need locally.

The Society in the Mid-West Region spends an average of €2,000,000 per annum providing support to those in need through its impressive network of Volunteer Members.

Such support includes assisting families and individuals through the provision of food, fuel, assistance with household bills and education.

The Society in the Mid-West responds to in excess of 16,000 requests for assistance per annum and contributes significantly to alleviating homelessness through the operation of two hostels and in excess of sixty social housing units. The Society also operates a Drop In Centre in Limerick City for homeless people and those at risk of becoming homeless.

For further details about participating in the SVP Pre-Qualifier Golf Classic at Shannon Golf Club on Friday May 31 please contact the Regional Office on 061 317327 or 086 173 0064.