Burglars broke into Clonmel mobile phone store during Storm Hannah

Burglars stole a quantity of mobile phones and phone accessories from a mobile phone shop in Clonmel town centre on the night Storm Hannah raged.

The burglary at the 3 Mobile Phone store just off Gladstone Street in Clonmel occurred between 12.30am and 1.30am on Saturday, April 27.

Garda Inspector James White appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Gladstone Street area on Friday night/Saturday morning to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.