Law Society of Ireland launches free Massive Open Online Course for Tipperary professionals

The Law Society of Ireland is inviting creative professionals across Tipperary to take part in a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) in arts, entertainment and media law, beginning on May 7.

Arts, entertainment and media law - the issues that take centre stage is a free, interactive course that is open to everyone. Designed to provide a short, incisive overview of law, business practices and commercial realities, it will particularly appeal to anyone working in and contributing to the arts, entertainment and media industries.

“This year’s MOOC is an excellent way to build up some basic knowledge of the law as it relates to the arts, entertainment and the media industry. Short, highly engaging videos featuring a real expert in the area. It’s a great way for anyone to learn, no matter what your professional or educational background might be," a spokesperson says.

“It absolutely goes without saying that, when it comes to negotiating a contract or facing a tricky legal situation, a creative professional’s best friend is their solicitor. There is simply no substitute for timely, expert legal advice through the good times and the bad.

“However, when you are making major contract decisions or navigating other challenges as an artist or performer, having your own basic legal knowledge, alongside your solicitor’s expertise, can be really beneficial. The MOOC format is an innovative, democratic teaching method and here in the Law Society we really believe in its ability to empower.”

Expert contributors and topics

Some of the expert contributors providing insights and expertise for MOOC participants include:

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan

Dr Annie Doona (Institute of Art, Design and Technology)

Samantha Holman (Irish Copyright Licensing Agency)

Brian O'Neill (TU)

Anne Griffin (writer)

William Ryan (barrister)

Andrea Martin (partner, Media Lawyer Solicitors)

Ed Guiney (Element Pictures and the Lighthouse Cinema)

Brian Gormley (Philip Lee)

Gavin Sheridan (CEO, VizLegal)

Aideen Burke (LK Shields Solicitors)

Cathal Gaffney (Brown Bag)

Lynne Parker (Rough Magic Theatre Company)

James Hanley (painter).



They will cover topics including:

The state of art, entertainment and media industries in Ireland

State support for the sector and sources of funding for participant

The rights and risks of publishing content and the responsibilities placed on all,

The contractual challenges to achieve commercial success

The impact of technology on the sector, new tech and new trends

The future for the sector, market openings and career opportunities.



Law Society MOOC: five years of innovation in legal education

This is the fifth annual Law Society MOOC. Previous courses covered topics such as sports law, aviation law, privacy and employment law, attracting more than 10,000 participants from over 70 countries since 2014.

To find out more about Arts, Entertainment and Media Law – the issues that take centre stage, and to register for the course, visit https://www.lawsociety.ie/mooc.