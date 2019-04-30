Desecration of Cashel's St Cormac’s cemetery is ‘out of control’

Parties of hundreds of people, dog fouling, unsightly and dangerous monuments, and numerous thefts of wreaths laid on graves, have disturbed the peace and serenity of Cashel’s St Cormac’s Cemetery so much that some local people have been left in tears, heard this month’s Cashel Tipperary municipal district meeting.

Cllr Tom Wood forwarded a motion: “in trying to bring a sense of calm and serenity to Saint Cormac cemetery, Cashel, by implementing the by-laws, this municipal district be advised as to the number of applications made in the past two years for the erection of new monuments, the number granted permission and the number refused because they didn’t comply in the first instance with the terms of the by-laws adopted by Cashel Town Council.”

Cllr Roger Kennedy requested: “that this municipal district enforce the by-laws relating to St Cormac’s cemetery Cashel.”

Cllr Wood said he had met people on the street who are “crying” over what has been witnessed “on a regular basis” in Cormac’s cemetery. A lot of debate had gone into adopting the laws by Cashel Town Council, but “sadly that’s not the situation.” It has got to the stage where the activity in the graveyard is “totally out of control.”

“It has been discussed for many years. It’s one of the things that really hurts.” Cllr Wood had met people who were sorry they had ever bought a plot in St Cormac’s, and if they had to apply again, they would not.

Cllr Roger Kennedy said the by-laws “are being totally flouted.” He was previously assured they would be implemented, particularly in relation to the erection of “unauthorised structures”. These were “intimidating” people visiting their relatives. “We expect a scene of serenity,” said Cllr Kennedy, but the area is being used by dogs to foul on the footpaths, there is “interference with items placed on the graves” and funeral wreaths removed following burials.

