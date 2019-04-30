98 waiting for beds in hospitals serving Tipperary

98 admitted patients were waiting for beds in two hospitals serving Tipperary this morning.

Nationally 582 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 408 were waiting in the emergency department, while 174 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today were:

University Hospital Limerick – 63

St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny – 40

University Hospital Waterford – 35

South Tipperary General Hospital - 35

Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space. The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.