World Special Olympics medal winning gymnast and Christian Brothers to be honoured at Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall 

World Special Olympics games medal winning gymnast Kellie O'Donnell and the Christian Brothers are being honoured with receptions in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall tomorrow (Wednesday, May 1)

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District is according a mayoral reception to Ms O'Donnell from Castle Court, Carrick-on-Suir, who won three silver medals at the World Special Olympics Summer Games in Abu Dhabi in March. The reception is taking place at 2.30pm.

Kellie won the silver medals in vaulting, uneven bars and balance beam events at the World Games and received a hero's welcome home on her return to Carrick-on-Suir.

Carrick MD's civic reception to the Christian Brothers is being accorded at 11.30am today in recognition of their long association with Carrick-on-Suir and to mark the order's departure from the town.

The last three Christian Brothers based in the town left last August endeing the religious order's 213 years presence in Carrick-on-Suir.

The Monastery on the Pill Road, renamed Brú na Cruinne Cosmology and Spirituality Centre in more recent years, had been the order's Carrick-on-Suir home Christian since 1805. It was the second CBS monastery founded by Edmund Ignatius Rice.

The Christian Brothers legacy in Carrick lives on through the Greenschool Boys Primary School and Edmund Rice Secondary School, which they founded.