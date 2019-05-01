Line up for this weekend's Kickham Festival in Mullinahone

This weekend sees the 37th Kickham Weekend in Mullinahone. The Weekend Festival will be opened in the Mullinahone NS Hall (Fr. McGrath Hall) on Friday, May 3, by disability rights activist Joanne O’Riordan after a Cheese & Wine Reception at 7.30pm. Joanne is now a nationally known figure and an inspirational young lady. She is well worth going along to listen to and to be inspired by what she has to say.

Saturday afternoon sees a stroll from Mullinahone Co-Op in the footsteps of C.J. Kickham to Kickham’s Tree in Gurteen. Jim White will give a talk on the history of Mullinahone Co-Op before the walk begins. The distance is about 2 miles with the talk/walk beginning at 1.45pm.

Saturday evening has a night of ceol agus craic with Kickham with hot food served as well. Entertainment will be provided by local artists headed by the Fork Duo “The Wood of O”. Bring your own bottle. This event will take place in Mullinahone Community Centre on the Carrick Road.

The Kickham/Maher Memorial Mass will be at 11.30am on Sunday with the oration at the end of Mass by Dr Tom McGrath. The wreath laying ceremony will take place afterwards at the graves in the adjoining churchyard.

After lunch the Festival officially ends with music, poetry and song on the banks of the Anner in Croc-an-Oir in Ballycullen. There will also be music and song in the local taverns each night of the Festival.

Thursday next May 2 will be devoted to the local primary school children who have been taking part in competitions about Kickham and Mullinahone in his time. The Schools prize giving ceremony will take place in the Fr McGrath Hall Mullinahone NS.

Not strictly a part of the Festival, but taking place on Thursday at 8.15pm is the May Bingo session which should draw a crowd to the village.

The Kickham Country Weekend is run with the assistance of the Arts Section of Tipperary County Council. Mullinahone is certainly the place to be this coming weekend.